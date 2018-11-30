LILLEHAMMER, Norway — Canadian cross-country skier Alex Harvey earned the 30th World Cup medal of his career after finishing third in Friday's 1.6-kilometre sprint.

Italy's Federico Pellegrino was first in three minutes 19.14 seconds, followed by Norway's Emi Iversen (3:19.61) and Harvey (3:19.85).

Harvey, from Saint-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., entered the final stretch in fourth place and used an energetic push to overtake Norway's Sindre Bjornestad Skar before the finish.

It was Harvey's first sprint medal since winning gold in Quebec City in March.

"When I came out on the team, we would win one or two medals a year. None of us thought any of us could have a handful of podiums in one season like many of us have done,” said Harvey.

"For me to break the 30 mark is not something I ever dreamed of — it just seemed too far out of reach. It takes a lot of people to get on a podium any week, and especially 30 times so the credit goes to a lot of people.”

Andy Shields of Kitchener, Ont., (3:22.22) and Russell Kennedy of Canmore, Alta., (3:22.84) did not advance to qualifying, placing 60th and 64th respectively.

In the women's 1.3-kilometre sprint, Sweden's Jonna Sundling and Stina Nilsson were first and second respectively, followed by American Sadie Bjornsen.

No Canadians were entered in the women's event.