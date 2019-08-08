JOHANNESBURG — South Africa batsman Hashim Amla has retired from all international cricket.

Amla called time on a 15-year international career during which he gained a reputation as one of the country's most naturally gifted batsmen.

Amla finished as South Africa's second highest run-scorer in test cricket behind Jacques Kallis and the third highest in one-day internationals behind Kallis and AB de Villiers.

The stylish right-hander averaged more than 45 in both formats and also holds a string of South African batting records. He is the only South African to make 300 in test cricket and has his country's highest test scores against England, India and the West Indies, and the highest against Australia in the post-apartheid era.

Amla said "I learned many lessons during this incredible ride, made many friends and most importantly shared in the love of a brotherhood."

