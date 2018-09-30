CHATHAM, Ont. — Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., has picked up his second Elite 10 title with a win over Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers in the men's final to open the Grand Slam of Curling season on Sunday.

Gushue picked up his 11th Grand Slam of Curling championship by holding off Carruthers for a 1-up victory at a soldout Thames Campus Arena.

Earlier Sunday, Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden defeated Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni to win the inaugural Elite 10 women's championship.

Hasselborg won 4-and-2 to claim her first Grand Slam title and first for a Swedish women's team.

Hasselborg's rink was undefeated through the tournament, going 6-0 en route to the championship. She beat Rachel Homan of Ottawa in Saturday's semifinal to earn her spot in Sunday's match.

Tirinzoni had knocked off Jennifer Jones of Winnipeg in her semi.

Originally a men's invitational, the Grand Slam series added a women's division to the Elite 10 this season.

The tournament uses a unique format.

Points are scored in match play by either counting two or more rocks (with the hammer) or stealing at least one rock (without the hammer).

Teams earned three points for a regulation win, two points for a shootout win and one point for a shootout loss. The top six teams overall, regardless of pools, qualified for the weekend playoffs.

The Elite 10 has three additional unique rules: Stopwatches are banned, tick shots cannot be performed on guards sitting on the centre line until the fifth rock of play and teams have four minutes of thinking time per end.