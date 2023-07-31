Hayley Raso scored a pair of goals to give Australia a 2-0 lead over Canada after the first half of their crucial group stage matchup at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Raso opened the scoring for Australia in the ninth minute, firing a shot past Kailen Sheridan to give the Matildas a 1-0 lead. The goal was originally called off due to offsides but the call was reversed following a review.

It’s the second match in a row that Canada has conceded a goal within the first 10 minutes.

Australia appeared to add a second in the 39th minute but Mary Fowler's goal was called offside.

Shortly after the review, Raso added her second goal of the match off a corner to give Australia the two-goal lead heading into halftime.

Canada would advance to the round of 16 with a win or a draw.