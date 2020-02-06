VANCOUVER — Hayley Scamurra's third-period goal stood as the winner as the United States women's hockey team beat Canada 3-1 on Wednesday in Game 4 of their Rivalry Series.

Dani Cameranesi and Hilary Knight also scored for the U.S., while Jocelyne Larocque replied for Canada.

Katie Burt, making her first start in more than a year, recorded the win in net for the Americans.

The two teams were playing for the second time in three nights after Canada got its first win of the series with a 3-2 overtime victory on Monday in Victoria. The U.S. opened the series with a 4-1 win in Hartford, Conn,. and a 2-1 win in Moncton, N.B., in December.

Both teams came out looking sharp on Wednesday and executing more crisply in front of fans clad primarily in Canada's red maple leaf or the jerseys of their youth hockey teams.

U.S. coach Bob Corkum did some line juggling after Monday's loss, and his speedy new combination of Kendall Coyne Schofield, Brianna Decker and Cameranesi was especially dangerous.

The trio combined to open the scoring at 8:19 of the first period. After a shot attempt by Decker bounced off the end boards, Cameranesi bounced the puck off the back of the skate of Canadian goalie Emerance Maschmeyer and into the net.

Three minutes and 21 seconds later, Canada evened the score 1-1. From behind the goal line, Melodie Daoust fed the puck out to Jocelyne Larocque, who beat Burt high to her blocker side.

The 22-year-old Burt made her first start for the U.S. since a 4-3 loss in a Rivalry Series game in Toronto in February of 2019. Nicole Hensley started in the loss in Victoria.

The teams remained deadlocked through the second period, trading power-play opportunities for much of the middle frame. After 40 minutes, Canada was 0-for 5 with the man advantage, while the U.S. team was 0-for-3.

The Americans took a 2-1 lead with 12:07 left to play in the third, when Scamurra beat Maschmeyer high to her stick side off a feed by Knight from behind the net.

The crowd picked up the energy with "Let’s Go Canada" chants in the final minutes as the players continued to apply pressure in the U.S. zone. Knight added an empty-netter to seal the win with 1:50 left to play.

Troy Ryan, who took over as Canada's head coach in January, kept his lines the same on Wednesday after getting the win two days earlier in his first game behind the bench. Canada's only change came in net, where Maschmeyer took over for Ann-Renee Desbiens.

Following the closure of the Canadian Women's Hockey League last spring, the Rivalry Series offers the two top-ranked women's hockey nations a chance to play best-on-best games as part of a tune-up for the 2020 Women's World Championship, which starts March 31 in Halifax and Truro, N.S.

Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday at Honda Center in Anaheim.

NOTES: Ten years ago this month at the 2010 Winter Olympics, Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin scored both goals to lead Canada to a 2-0 gold medal win over the United States in the last game played between these two teams at Rogers Arena …. U.S. Olympic gold medallist and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato took in the game along with her husband, former NHL player and current broadcast analyst Ray Ferraro …. Attendance was estimated at 7,500. Monday's game in Victoria was played before a sellout crowd of 7,006.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2020.