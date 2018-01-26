Healthy Travis ready to prove he’s still the answer at second base

It’s not quite an Abbott and Costello routine, but the question of “what’s on second?” is completely fair when it comes to the Toronto Blue Jays.

It could be a question we’re asking throughout the summer at various points, but let’s focus first on opening day, giving Jays decision-makers a couple months and 34 games of Grapefruit League at-bats to figure it out.

There are three options.

There’s the talented but oft-injured incumbent, Devon Travis.

We have the steady and versatile veteran, Yangervis Solarte.

And then there’s the wild card with all-star upside, Aledmys Diaz.

The whole picture starts with Travis’ health.

Over the past two calendar years, the soon-to-be 27-year-old has been through two left shoulder operations, and now two right knee surgeries.

But when healthy, Travis has produced at an above average clip offensively, at the same time playing capable defence at the keystone.

He’s ready to put the health questions to bed, but even he knows that’s something that will take time.

And maybe some good luck.

“I can’t wait until the day where I don’t have to answer too many questions about my health,” Travis said while in Toronto for the team’s Winter Fest event last weekend. “I’m just excited to get to that point in my career, and I understand that can only be controlled by me being out on the field every day.

“It’s been a long road, obviously, back-to-back years battling my knee. I love this game and it means a lot to me. Outside of it being my job, it’s truly what I love and I just can’t wait to get back out there. I’m an emotional guy, man. I love this game. If you watch me play the game, I play with a lot of emotion, deep down, because I love it.”

The question is, will his body cooperate?

Travis underwent surgery last June to clean up cartilage in the joint and was shut down for the season.

He rehabbed to the point that there was some thought he’d be able to make it back in late September, but the team took the cautious route and shut him down after a minor setback.

Even though Travis hasn’t started running yet, the current timeline is much more positive than the one he had at this time last year after his first round of knee surgery took place in November and didn’t allow him to return until late in the spring.

“I would imagine so,” Travis said when asked if he’d be ready to go for the start of spring training. “I have more steps that I have to pass going forward, but I feel good, I’ve been able to do everything and I don’t understand why I wouldn’t be able to continue to progress.

“Every single thing that they’ve asked me to do, every single thing they’ve put in my workout, I haven’t had any setbacks. I’ve been able to do everything. I feel good, man.”

The Blue Jays have heard that before, and this winter they finally decided to put a contingency plan in place after watching Ryan Goins and Darwin Barney struggle mightily to produce anything close to league-average offence last season.

Solarte, who was acquired from the San Diego Padres in early January, provides the versatility that would make him an ideal super utility-type player that manager John Gibbons can move around the lineup each day in order to rest shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and allow Josh Donaldson to slide into the DH spot from time to time.

The front office has also mentioned all three players could see outfield reps.

Even Travis sees the need for more depth than usual.

“I understand these past few years, me getting hurt makes things a little bit confusing sometimes,” Travis said. “I’m really happy that we brought in a few guys who have proven themselves. Diaz was an all-star in (2016) and Solarte has been doing it a long time and I heard he’s a really good guy and I always liked to watch him play. I’m excited, man. I want to win. If I’m not the best guy to be out on that field, take me off. That’s kind of how I roll.”

Looking at the numbers, there’s little doubt Travis can be the best guy if his body allows for it.

Here’s a sampling of their career numbers:

Solarte (7.1 fWAR): .267/.327/.419 with 57 HR, 5 SB, 106 wRC+ in 2,061 plate appearances

(7.1 fWAR): .267/.327/.419 with 57 HR, 5 SB, 106 wRC+ in 2,061 plate appearances Travis (5.5 fWAR): .292/.331/.462 with 24 HR, 11 SB, 112 wRC+ in 867 plate appearances

(5.5 fWAR): .292/.331/.462 with 24 HR, 11 SB, 112 wRC+ in 867 plate appearances Diaz (2.9 fWAR): .283/.338/.461 with 24 HR, 8 SB, 111 wRC+ in 761 plate appearances

Solarte has produced the most Wins Above Replacement, according to FanGraphs, but that’s come in almost 1,200 more trips to the plate than Travis.

Diaz, meanwhile, was a 2.7-win player for the St. Louis Cardinals as the starting shortstop in 2016, but regressed so badly last season that he was demoted to the minors and then both parties decided a change of scenery was for the best.

“I was a little surprised, but at the same time, I knew it,” said Diaz, explaining the Dec. 1 trade that sent him to Toronto in exchange for Low-A outfield prospect J.B. Woodman. “I didn’t have too much time in the field last year after the middle of the season so I just wanted to go to another place and have the chance to play more. That’s one thing I talked with them about as soon as I finished the season: ‘If you’re not going to give me the opportunity to play every day next season, it’s better for me to get traded.’ ”

Like Solarte, the Jays are hoping Diaz can prove capable of playing a bit of shortstop when needed, second base, third base, while also seeing outfield time.

“They want me to play different positions,” Diaz said of his communication with the Jays. “Give me a chance to play second base, third, maybe play a little bit in the outfield. I’ll go to spring training and prove that I can be reliable, playing every position on the field.”

There’s always the chance Diaz is the player that hit .300 with 17 homers for the Cards in 2016, which is an exciting best-case scenario.

But this will take time to figure out.

Patience is the key word for Travis, and it could describe the second base situation as a whole, too.

The Jays are happy to let it play out in Dunedin over the month of March, knowing they at least have options this year.​