Lemieux's match penalty could come at a cost

A hearing is expected for Winnipeg Jets forward Brendan Lemieux after a high hit on Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck during Friday's game in Finland, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Travel may complicate things a bit, but expect a disciplinary hearing for Wpg’s Brendan Lemieux after yesterday’s high hit on Trocheck. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 3, 2018

A hearing has not officially been called yet due to Winnipeg's travel back to Canada.

Lemieux received a match penalty when he clipped Trocheck with a hit to the head late in the second period.

The 22-year-old is pointless over nine games this season in Winnipeg.