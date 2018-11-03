2h ago
Hearing expected for Jets' Lemieux
TSN.ca Staff
Lemieux's match penalty could come at a cost
A hearing is expected for Winnipeg Jets forward Brendan Lemieux after a high hit on Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck during Friday's game in Finland, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
A hearing has not officially been called yet due to Winnipeg's travel back to Canada.
Lemieux received a match penalty when he clipped Trocheck with a hit to the head late in the second period.
The 22-year-old is pointless over nine games this season in Winnipeg.