A hearing is expected for Winnipeg Jets forward Brendan Lemieux after a high hit on Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck during Friday's game in Finland, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

A hearing has not officially been called yet due to Winnipeg's travel back to Canada.  

Lemieux received a match penalty when he clipped Trocheck with a hit to the head late in the second period. 

The 22-year-old is pointless over nine games this season in Winnipeg. 