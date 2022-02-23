Insider Trading: What options do Leafs have with potential Muzzin absence?

If early indications are to be trusted, we could be headed for a run on defencemen before the NHL’s March 21 trade deadline.

Six of the top nine players on TSN’s latest Trade Bait board are blueliners – and that doesn’t include Hampus Lindholm, Anaheim’s potential unrestricted free agent who would rank as the No. 1 rental defenceman if he goes to market.

The top defencemen listed are No. 1 Jakob Chychrun (Arizona), No. 2 Ben Chiarot (Montreal), No. 5 John Klingberg (Dallas), No. 6 Mark Giordano (Seattle), No. 7 Justin Braun (Philadelphia) and No. 9 Colin Miller (Buffalo).

Lindholm is lower at No. 15 on the Trade Bait list because it is far from certain he will be dealt. Talks have begun between management and the 28-year-old career-long Duck, who is in his ninth NHL season.

Among the more intriguing rearguards on the TSN Trade Bait board is No. 44-ranked Zdeno Chara, with the 44-year-old set to become the all-time leader in defenceman games played Thursday in San Jose. Chara and Chris Chelios are currently tied at 1,651 games.

The Rangers’ Alexandar Georgiev is the highest-ranked goalie at No. 8, the first of four goalies on the list. Two Stanley Cup-winning netminders are close behind: No. 13 Marc-Andre Fleury (Chicago) and No. 19 Braden Holtby (Dallas).

Toronto’s first-round pick and Arizona’s cap space are the only non-players in the top 50.

Data listed below are position, age, 2021-22 NHL games, goals, points, cap hit and contract years past this season.

1. Jakob Chychrun, Ari

2. Ben Chiarot, Mtl

3. Claude Giroux, Phi

4. Tomas Hertl, SJ

5. John Klingberg, Dal

6. Mark Giordano, Sea

7. Justin Braun, Phi

8. Alexandar Georgiev, NYR

9. Colin Miller, Buf

10. Pavel Zacha, NJ

11. Max Domi, CBJ

12. Phil Kessel, Ari

13. Marc-Andre Fleury, Chi

14. Brandon Hagel, Chi

15. Hampus Lindholm, Ana

16. Andrew Copp, Wpg

17. Toronto First-Rounder

18. Nick Paul, Ott

19. Braden Holtby, Dal

20. Nick Leddy, Det

21. Artturi Lehkonen, Mtl

22. Michael Del Zotto, Ott

23. Jake DeBrusk, Bos

24. Robert Hagg, Buf

25. Arizona Cap Space

26. Jack Roslovic, CBJ

27. J.T. Miller, Van

28. Jeff Petry, Mtl

29. Damon Severson, NJ

30. Calle Jarnkrok, Sea

31. Johan Larsson, Ari

32. Josh Manson, Ana

33. Mark Pysyk, Buf

34. Calvin de Haan, Chi

35. Joonas Korpisalo, CBJ

36. Owen Tippett, Fla

37. Mike Hoffman, Mtl

38. Zach Sanford, Ott

39. Rasmus Ristolainen, Phi

40. Marc Staal, Det

41. Vitali Kravtsov, NYR*

42. Nicolas Deslauriers, Ana

43. Shane Bowers, Col+

44. Zdeno Chara, NYI

45. Paul Stastny, Wpg

46. Nils Lundkvist, NYR

47. Conor Garland, Van

48. Christian Fischer, Ari

49. Travis Dermott, Tor

50. James van Riemsdyk, Phi