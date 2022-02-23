1h ago
Heavy D atop TSN's latest trade bait list
Six of the top nine players on TSN’s latest Trade Bait board are blueliners – and that doesn’t include Hampus Lindholm, Anaheim’s potential unrestricted free agent who would rank as the No. 1 rental defenceman if he goes to market.
TSN.ca Staff
Insider Trading: What options do Leafs have with potential Muzzin absence?
If early indications are to be trusted, we could be headed for a run on defencemen before the NHL’s March 21 trade deadline.
The top defencemen listed are No. 1 Jakob Chychrun (Arizona), No. 2 Ben Chiarot (Montreal), No. 5 John Klingberg (Dallas), No. 6 Mark Giordano (Seattle), No. 7 Justin Braun (Philadelphia) and No. 9 Colin Miller (Buffalo).
Lindholm is lower at No. 15 on the Trade Bait list because it is far from certain he will be dealt. Talks have begun between management and the 28-year-old career-long Duck, who is in his ninth NHL season.
Among the more intriguing rearguards on the TSN Trade Bait board is No. 44-ranked Zdeno Chara, with the 44-year-old set to become the all-time leader in defenceman games played Thursday in San Jose. Chara and Chris Chelios are currently tied at 1,651 games.
The Rangers’ Alexandar Georgiev is the highest-ranked goalie at No. 8, the first of four goalies on the list. Two Stanley Cup-winning netminders are close behind: No. 13 Marc-Andre Fleury (Chicago) and No. 19 Braden Holtby (Dallas).
Toronto’s first-round pick and Arizona’s cap space are the only non-players in the top 50.
Data listed below are position, age, 2021-22 NHL games, goals, points, cap hit and contract years past this season.
1. Jakob Chychrun, Ari
2. Ben Chiarot, Mtl
3. Claude Giroux, Phi
4. Tomas Hertl, SJ
5. John Klingberg, Dal
6. Mark Giordano, Sea
7. Justin Braun, Phi
8. Alexandar Georgiev, NYR
9. Colin Miller, Buf
10. Pavel Zacha, NJ
11. Max Domi, CBJ
12. Phil Kessel, Ari
13. Marc-Andre Fleury, Chi
14. Brandon Hagel, Chi
15. Hampus Lindholm, Ana
16. Andrew Copp, Wpg
17. Toronto First-Rounder
18. Nick Paul, Ott
19. Braden Holtby, Dal
20. Nick Leddy, Det
21. Artturi Lehkonen, Mtl
22. Michael Del Zotto, Ott
23. Jake DeBrusk, Bos
24. Robert Hagg, Buf
25. Arizona Cap Space
26. Jack Roslovic, CBJ
27. J.T. Miller, Van
28. Jeff Petry, Mtl
29. Damon Severson, NJ
30. Calle Jarnkrok, Sea
31. Johan Larsson, Ari
32. Josh Manson, Ana
33. Mark Pysyk, Buf
34. Calvin de Haan, Chi
35. Joonas Korpisalo, CBJ
36. Owen Tippett, Fla
37. Mike Hoffman, Mtl
38. Zach Sanford, Ott
39. Rasmus Ristolainen, Phi
40. Marc Staal, Det
41. Vitali Kravtsov, NYR*
42. Nicolas Deslauriers, Ana
43. Shane Bowers, Col+
44. Zdeno Chara, NYI
45. Paul Stastny, Wpg
46. Nils Lundkvist, NYR
47. Conor Garland, Van
48. Christian Fischer, Ari
49. Travis Dermott, Tor
50. James van Riemsdyk, Phi