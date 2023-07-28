A pair of footballing giants do battle as France meets Brazil in one of three Women's World Cup games on TSN.

It's an all-UEFA clash as two teams coming off of victories in their opening match look to take a stranglehold on Group G as Sweden meets Italy.

A win here will almost assuredly put the victor into the Round of 16.

The Blagult will be buoyed by their come-from-behind win over a stout South Africa side on Matchday 1. Sweden fell behind as the second half opened on a 48th-minute goal from Hildah Magaia after Zecira Musovic dealt with Thembi Kgatlana's initial effort. Sweden evened matters in the 65th when a corner from Chelsea's Johanna Kaynerd deflected off of Lebohang Ramalepa and fell to Barcelona's Fridolina Rolfo to poke home. Amanda Ilestedt then wrapped up the three points almost at the death as the Arsenal defender met Kosovare Asllani's corner and scored in the 90th for the 2-1 win.

Manager Peter Gerhardsson was happy with the win, but saw much that could be improved upon.

"Football matches are often a mixed bag," Gerhardsson said. "We were well prepared for South Africa's counter-attacking game and we did a lot of good things until our final ball. But I would have liked to have seen better deliveries considering our possession and how often we almost made things happen, especially in the build-up phase. So, yes, a mixed bag overall, but nice to win of course."

Gerhardsson, who has been in charge of the program since 2017, believes Italy offers a different kind of challenge from the Banyana Banyana.

"It will certainly be another tricky game, more balanced, with an opponent who will have more ball possession [than South Africa did]," he said. "It will be two teams who both want to go up against each other, and we will certainly be in a position to do that. It will be a different kind of game, and I hope that we can play it in a better way [than against South Africa]. It's sometimes difficult to play against a deep defence. Maybe Italy will play that way too occasionally, but I'm expecting a much more open game."

The Azzure were also 1-0 winners in their opening match with some late drama of their own and captain Cristiana Girelli coming to the rescue against Argentina.

A back-and-forth match that appeared earmarked for a scoreless draw was turned on its head by the Juventus forward who headed home a Lisa Boattin cross in the 87th for the victory.

Girelli famously notched a hat-trick against Jamaica in a group-stage win at the 2019 World Cup, but says the goal against Argentina was bigger.

“I think today tops it,” Girelli said after the win. “The hat-trick was very special, of course, but this is an even better feeling. It was more important. We needed it. I’m very, very happy.”

Italy manager Milena Bertolini was effusive in praise of Girelli, but also took time to single out the contribution of Barcelona youth midfielder Giulia Dragoni, who became the Azzure's youngest ever player at a World Cup against La Albiceleste at 16.

"Cristiana is a leader, a captain of this group," Bertolini said. "She is always there and we know what she can give. We are very happy. We know how important it is to start such a tournament well. Giulia is a talent of Italian football. She was ready and she did well playing in a big stadium. If they are here, it is because they deserve it."

History will lean towards the Blagult with Sweden 5-2-1 all-time against Italy.

Two footballing bluebloods will take the pitch to kick off Group F's Matchday 2 when European powerhouse France meets South American giants Brazil in Brisbane.

There were differing fortunes in each team's opening match. While it was an easy day at the office for the Selecao, Les Bleues were frustrated at every turn.

Brazil got their World Cup underway with a 4-0 rout of Panama on the back of a hat-trick from World Cup debutant and Racing Louisville midfielder Ary Borges with goals in the 19th, 30th and 70th. Veteran Palmeiras forward Bia Zaneratto had the other goal.

Selecao icon Marta, who came on as a substitute for Borges to compete in her sixth World Cup, was blown away by Borges' performance.

“Scoring three goals on a debut is not easy but she was on a different planet,” Marta said. “She scored a hat-trick and came up with an assist, so it was nearly four. She was very happy and I was honoured to come on for her. I was pretty relaxed even.”

As Brazil rolled, France struggled. Les Bleues were held to a scoreless draw by Jamaica as the Reggae Girlz earned their first ever World Cup point. No matter what they tried, France couldn't find the net, despite having a number of glorious opportunities to score.

"There's bound to be a lot of frustration because we had a lot of chances," forward Kadidiatou Diani said. Unfortunately, we weren't able to capitalize on them. We know that the competition isn't over yet, there are still two matches to go. It's up to us to make up for that. I had a few chances with my head in particular. Unfortunately for me, it didn't work out. For the next few matches, we're going to work hard and improve for the future."

Despite the setback in their opener, France manager Hervé Renard retains full confidence in his team and is expecting a battle against Brazil.

“These are two teams who like to play football," Renard said of the matchup. "It will be less intense and less physical at close quarters, but there’ll still be plenty of pace on show from their forward players. We’ll need to be alert to that and to carry on where we left off in the second half [of the first match]. It’s time to turn things up a notch. It’s an important game in terms of the overall group standings, but I think we’ll be ready. We should have confidence in this team."

Young Brazil defender Lauren says her side is up for the challenge presented by one of the tournament favourites.

“France are one of the best teams in the world, but we’re strong, too," Lauren said. "This is the most important match in the group in my view, and we’re in the best possible position to end our bad run against them. It’s a match that’s going to come down to the little details, both in attack and defence, but I’m sure we can go out and win it.”

"Bad run" is, perhaps, an understatement. Brazil has not beaten France in their last 11 meetings with six losses and five draws over that stretch.

But France will be without its captain as Wendie Renard misses out with a calf injury and could also miss Les Bleues' group-stage finale against Panama.

As Jamaica prepares to take on Panama, their joy from holding their own against one of the world's best in France will be tempered a bit by what happened in the closing stages of their opening match. The Reggae Girlz were reduced to 10 players when Bunny Shaw was sent off for a second yellow. That means Jamaica will be without the Manchester City superstar as they look to build on their opening draw.

Still, Jamaica showed they belong and are ready for more.

“We know the quality we have in the team and the confidence and spirit we have,” Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Drew Spence said. “We were confident we could get a result and this is huge for us. I can’t tell you how big this is. We knew we could do this. I had a good feeling about it all week. I think a lot of people didn’t even think we were going to make it to the World Cup because we had a tough group in the Concacaf qualifiers, and now we have another tough group here. We don’t mind people writing us off, though, it just motivates us."

Panama's World Cup debut was a lesson from the old masters in a 4-0 loss to Brazil.

As disappointing as the result was, manager Ignacio Quintana plans to stay the course.

“Our objectives remain the same: growth of the sport and I hope that many of the girls in Panama have been able to watch the game and get motivated," Quintana said.

Group F's final matchday is set for August 2.