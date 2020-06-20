Heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov will meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday and the winner could very well put himself in line for a shot at the title.

Blaydes enters the fight red-hot. He’s won three in a row and seven of his last eight bouts. His current streak includes wins over Justin Willis, Shamil Abdurakhimov and former heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos.

With the heavyweight title trilogy set between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier at UFC 252, Blaydes says that the top contenders can finally start fighting their way towards their own title shots.

“I was really happy that they’ve gotten a date, the contracts have been handed in, it’s official,” Blaydes told TSN. “It means that we as a division can begin projecting and tracking our trajectories and what we want to do in the future.”

The 29-year-old has only lost twice in his professional MMA career, both times to former title challenger Francis Ngannou. He sports a 13-2 overall record with one no-contest, including an 8-2 (1NC) mark since joining the UFC.

Volkov defeated Greg Hardy at Fight Night Moscow last November in his last bout and has victories in seven of his last eight outings.

The 31-year-old is 5-1 in the UFC with his only loss coming at the hands of Derrick Lewis via a late KO at UFC 229.

Two Canadians will also see action at the UFC APEX on Saturday.

Gillian Robertson will look to bounce back from a loss in her last bout when she faces Cortney Casey in a flyweight bout.

The Niagara Falls, Ont., native suffered a TKO loss to Maycee Barber at Fight Night Boston last October.

Prior to that setback, she was riding a two-fight winning streak and holds a 4-2 record in the UFC.

“This is what I was born to do, this is what I was made to do, so I’m getting my hand raised at the end of this week,” Robertson told TSN. “I’m going to make Canada proud.”

Casey earned a submission victory over Mara Romero Borella last time she was in the cage, bouncing back from a loss to Cynthia Calvillo.

The Arizona native is 5-6 over the course of her UFC career.

Marc-André Barriault will also be in action in Las Vegas on Saturday as he takes on Oskar Piechota in the middleweight division.

The Gatineau, Que., fighter is trying to break a three-fight losing streak. He has dropped all of his fights since joining the promotion, holding an 11-4 overall MMA record.

Prior to joining the UFC, the 30-year-old held both the middleweight and light heavyweight belts in the TKO promotion.

Piechota is also riding a three-fight losing streak; he has fallen to Gerald Meerschaert, Rodolfo Vieira and Punahele Soriano in his previous outings.

The UFC APEX will host one more card next week with Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker headlining the show, before the UFC makes it’s way over to Abu Dhabi for Fight Island.