Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman will be out three to six weeks with a lower body injury, the team announced Friday.

He left Thursday's game with a lower-body injury and did not return after colliding with Calgary Flames forward Garnet Hathaway.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper called the injury "a concern" following Thursday's loss.

Hedman, 27, has six goals and 27 assists and is plus-24 in 43 games this season. He was named to the NHL All-Star game on Wednesday, and is scheduled to play for the Atlantic Division on his home ice in Tampa.

The Flames took advantage of Hedman's absence and beat the Lightning 5-1.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said, “We’re hoping and praying for the best."