2h ago
Helicopter crashes outside Leicester stadium
The Canadian Press
EPL: Leicester City 1, West Ham United 1
LEICESTER, England — Police say they are dealing with an incident at English Premier League club Leicester after flames were filmed outside the stadium.
British broadcaster Sky Sports says a helicopter crashed in the carpark soon after taking off, after Leicester drew with West Ham 1-1.
Leicester won the Premier League in 2016.
