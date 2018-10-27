A helicopter crashed outside of Leicester City's stadium following the team's game against West Ham Saturday.

According to multiple reports, the helicopter is believed to belong to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. It is unknown if he was in the helicopter at the time of the crash.

"We are dealing with an incident in the vicinity of the King Power Stadium," Leicester police said in a statement. "Emergency services are aware and dealing."

More details to follow.