Hellebuyck on tying goal: 'That one is on me'

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 of the 30 shots he faced Tuesday night against Pittsburgh Penguins and shouldered the blame for the 4-3 loss after allowing a weak goal early in the third period.

With the Jets up 3-2 in the final frame, Hellebuyck failed to stop a soft wrist shot from Penguins fourth-liner Derek Grant, allowing the Penguins to tie the game 3-3 with just under 15 minutes remaining.

“That one is on me," Hellebuyck said of Grant's goal. "I’ve got to find a way to stop a weird knuckler. It just sucks because I was having a great game and the guys were playing fantastic in front of me. That one is on me.”

The goaltender was asked whether the puck was deflected on the way to the net, but refused to give an excuse for the goal.

“To be honest, I’ve got to watch video because I am in shock that thing went through,” Hellebuyck replied. “I could give you a million excuses, but that’s all they’re going to be, excuses. So I’m not going to go that route. I’m just going to take responsibility and say, that one is on me.”

The 25-year-old goaltender has posted a save percentage above .880 just once in his past four starts and Tuesday represented his fourth straight contest allowing three or more goals. Head coach Paul Maurice said he remains confident in his starter.

“He’s been good for big chunks of games. He’s played well,” Maurice said. “It’s a tough goal that beat him but it’s 3-3. It wasn’t 3-2 after that one so that’s going to happen to a guy. He’ll bounce back next game.”

The Penguins took the lead with just over five minutes left in the third period when a centreing from Phil Kessel bounced off Blake Wheeler in front of the Jets net and landed on the stick of Zach Aston-Reese, who scored the game-winning goal.

“We gave up five shots in the third. It wasn’t a tilt to the ice by any means,” said Maurice. “I think we’re going to like our chances better than theirs in the third. Gave up a tough one, got a bad break on one and it’s in the back of the net. That’s it.

"It’s a tight game. Not a lot of execution probably going both ways. Each team had a hand in that, shutting the other team down a little bit. Tough night.”

The Jets dropped to 13-8-2 on the season with Tuesday's loss, while Hellebuyck's record now sits at 9-7-1 with a .907 save percentage.