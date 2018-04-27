Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — You could feel it, the Winnipeg Jets’ lead, sliding away like a one-wheeled scooter screeching out of control down the hill of neon-drenched Lower Broadway outside.

All 17,113 of the deliriously optimistic, gold-clad faithful in Bridgestone Arena could feel it, too.

The Winnipeg Jets were clinging to an improbable, 2-0 lead in the second period on the credit of just eight shots on net when captain Blake Wheeler cut short their precious little offensive zone time with an interference penalty.

The Nashville Predators, the NHL’s top team in the regular season, wheeled out their big guns for the ensuing power play.

And then: Claaaaaaank.

Filip Forsberg slapped a cross-ice one-timer off the post so hard, so squarely, that the ping could practically be heard all the way in Flin Flon.

On a wacky night when Connor Hellebuyck outduelled his Vezina Trophy finalist counterpart Pekka Rinne with near perfection, the Winnipeg Jets got a little held from their goalie’s best friend.

Mark Scheifele scored just 13 seconds after that man-advantage ended for Nashville, giving the Jets just enough to hold off the Presidents' Trophy-winning Predators, 4-1, to take Game 1 in this best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series.

The Jets, just the fourth team in NHL history with a 114-point regular season to not have home-ice advantage for a playoff series, stole it back as they improved to 6-1 this spring.

They will have an opportunity to take a commanding 2-0 lead back to The Peg with Game 2 on Sunday evening in Smashville.

Hellebuyck’s only blemish broke his playoff shutout streak at exactly 163 minutes flat, dating back to the second period of Game 3 against the Minnesota Wild. It was easily the longest such streak in Jets franchise history – and challenged Hellebuyck’s own regular-season record of 174:54 set in 2016.

Hellebuyck, 24, was seeking to become just the fourth goaltender in the NHL’s modern history to post three consecutive shutouts in the same postseason, joining Ilya Bryzgalov (249:15 in 2006), Jean-Sebastien Giguere (217:54 in 2003) and Patrick Lalime (183:53 in 2002).

No goaltender has ever shut out an opponent in four straight Stanley Cup playoff games.

Kevin Fiala scored on Nashville’s 39th shot of the night after the Preds opened the second round with 20 shots in the first period, a franchise playoff record.

Fiala’s goal came just minutes after Predators coach Peter Laviolette replaced Rinne with Juuse Saros during the second intermission. Friday marked the second game Rinne had been pulled in seven postseason starts.

Hellebuyck has the early edge in the NHL’s first playoff meeting between two Vezina Trophy finalists since Vancouver’s Roberto Luongo faced Boston’s Tim Thomas in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final. Rinne, the third finalist that spring, also lost to Luongo in the second round.

The Jets were incredibly opportunistic in Game 1, chasing Rinne who allowed three goals on his first 14 shots faced. Nashville held shot edges of 20-4 and 3-8 at the time of Winnipeg’s first two goals.

While the difference in offensive zone time was disparate, the Jets were solid in that a majority of those shots were from the perimeter. Jets coach Paul Maurice has said repeatedly that Winnipeg is systematic in which long-distance shots they will readily give up.

They were also structured in weathering the storm from Nashville, waking up and putting the pedal to the floor once they went up by two goals.

“There’s never a chance to take your foot off the gas against them. No lead is safe,” Wheeler said Friday morning. “A lot of the things they do well are the things we pride ourselves on doing well, too. You’ve got to stay with the entire game.”

