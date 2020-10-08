Henderson fights putter in opening round of PGA Championship Despite battling with the flatstick, Canada’s Brooke Henderson kept her game on the rails during Thursday’s opening round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and is just four shots off the lead and still very much in contention for the major, Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

As her putter goes, so goes Brooke Henderson. In Thursday’s opening round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Henderson struggled on the big, slopey greens at Aronimink Golf Club leading to a round of 1-over 71.

Despite battling with the flatstick, Henderson kept her game on the rails. The score left her just four shots off the lead and still very much in contention for the major championship.

Starting her day on the back side, Henderson recorded bogeys on the 14th and second holes, both times failing to get up and down out of the bunker. She made her lone birdie on the third hole, rolling in a 15-footer.

The 23-year-old missed only three fairways and three greens but failed to hit the ball close often enough. The firm greens at Aronimink proved a challenge for much of the field and coupled with the gusts, birdie opportunities were scarce. There were also occasions when it was simply not wise to fire at the flag due to the pin placements.

For much of the day, Henderson’s birdie chances seemed to be from 20 and 25 feet, and she ended up taking 35 swipes with the putter, far too many for her liking.

Henderson was tied with the other Canadian in the field, Alena Sharp, whose round included three birdies, two bogeys and a double. Sharp needed 33 putts to finish her day.

Kelly Tan and Brittany Lincicome were atop the leaderboard with 3-under 67s.

“Today it was kind of trusting my process,” said Lincicome. “Fairways and greens, being aggressive, don't leave the putts short, and kind of just attack the golf course, and it kind of worked, which is really scary because this golf course was not easy.”

“Ball-striking was really good today,” said Tan, “and I just feel like I was hitting to the right spot, giving myself those uphill looks, and made a few nice 20 to 30-footers.

Five players were tied a shot back of the leaders, including Lydia Ko.

There were just 11 players who managed to break par on a day that saw players take five hours to finish.