Brooke Henderson finished her first round at the CP Women's Open at 6-under 66, good for a two-stroke lead over the tournament field at Magna Gold Course in Aurora, Ont.

The Canadian, who is the defending champion at the tournament, made seven birdies on the day, including on the par-4 18th, with a lone bogey on the fourth hole.

Brooke's round today: 16/18 greens; 12/14 fairways, 28 putts. Up and down 1/1. I think it may have been the Lucky Charms. #luckycharms — Bob Weeks (@BobWeeksTSN) August 22, 2019

England's Georgia Hall and Amy Yang of South Korea are both two shots back of Henderson for the tournament lead.

Henderson's nine tournament titles are already the most by any Canadian golfer in history. The 21-year-old is looking for her first victory since winning the Meijer LPGA Classic in June. She has finished in the top 10 in just one event since that victory and took a two-week break ahead of this tournament.

