REGINA — Canada's Brooke Henderson fired a 6-under-par 66 for the second straight day at the CP Women's Open to move one shot behind clubhouse leader Amy Yang of South Korea.

Henderson birdied three of her last four holes at the Wascana Country Club on Friday to sit at 12-under 132 with Angel Yin (67). Yang was in top spot after a 65 with about half the field still on the course.

Defending champion Sung Hyun Park (64) of South Korea was two shots back with first-round co-leader Nasa Hataoka of Japan (70) and Maria Torres of Puerto Rico (66).

Starting her round from the par-4 10th hole, Henderson opened with a chip-in and added three more birdies over her next five holes. Her lone bogey on the day came at No. 16 when she missed a three-foot putt.

After the turn, the 20-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., birdied the sixth hole and drained a 22-foot putt from the fringe for another birdie on No. 7.

On the par-5 ninth hole, Henderson's second shot settled just short of the green and she went up and down for birdie to the delight of the partisan gallery.

It was hot and sunny for a second straight day on the 6,675-yard course but the wind picked up considerably.

First-round co-leaders Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand and Colombia's Mariajo Uribe had afternoon tee times.

Play continues through Sunday at the US$2.25-million LPGA Tour event.

