50m ago
Henderson pulls out of US Women's Open
TSN.ca Staff
U.S. Women's Open - Rd. 1
Canadian Brooke Henderson has pulled out of the US Women's Open for personal reasons.
The USGA announced she had withdrawn to travel home to be with her family.
Henderson, who was scheduled to tee of her second round at 8:08am et on Friday, was +1 after the first round, six shots back of leaders Ariya Jutanugarn, Jeongeun Lee, and Sarah Jane Smith.
A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Henderson's best finish at the US Open, the third major in the LPGA season, was fifth in 2015.