Canadian Brooke Henderson has pulled out of the US Women's Open for personal reasons.

Unfortunately, I needed to withdraw from the US Women’s Open for personal reasons and am headed home to be with my family. — Brooke Henderson (@BrookeHenderson) June 1, 2018

The USGA announced she had withdrawn to travel home to be with her family.

Henderson, who was scheduled to tee of her second round at 8:08am et on Friday, was +1 after the first round, six shots back of leaders Ariya Jutanugarn, Jeongeun Lee, and Sarah Jane Smith.

A six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Henderson's best finish at the US Open, the third major in the LPGA season, was fifth in 2015.