Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

After a long and winding season that started in January and has traveled to 13 different countries, the caravan that is the LPGA Tour will conclude things this week in Naples, Fla., at the CME Group Tour Championship.

A field of 72 players, many looking a little bumped and bruised both mentally and physically after the long season, will tee it up with a dozen of those having a chance to walk away with the $1 million bonus prize, based on the accumulation of points all season. The top five can do it simply by winning; the rest of the 12 need some help from the others.

Brooke Henderson is one of those in control of her destiny. She sits third on the CME points list after yet another stellar season that included two wins and eight other top-10 finishes.

“I'm very happy with how everything has turned out,” reflected Henderson in her press conference this week. “You know, winning twice when the competition is so tough out here. Having multiple top 10s...I've been top 10 in a lot of different statistics, which are big keys for my season.”

Henderson sits ninth in the Rolex Rankings, fourth on the money list with $1.4 million, fourth in scoring average with an even 70.0, ninth in driving distance and fifth in greens in regulation.

She also played 27 tournaments, good enough for fifth on the tour but three less than a year ago. She took last week off and believes she’s ready for the tour’s finale.

“Physically and mentally I feel like I'm in a really good spot,” said Henderson, who has a home in Naples and will be sleeping in her own bed this week. “I feel like 2018, especially the last half, both those things have been really strong for me, which is really exciting. I think a big part of that is taking a week off after Japan and before this week. Just being able to rest, being able to practice and prepare the best that I can going into this week.”

Henderson said she’s met most of the goals she set for herself at the start of the year. She wanted to get back into the top 10 in the world ranking and scoring average, as well as in the top five heading into this week to have a chance at the $1 million bonus.

If there’s one area where she may not be satisfied, however, it’s with her wedges and putter. Her wedge game has always been the weakest part of her arsenal, evidenced by her sand save percentage. She is at 43.9 per cent, which puts her 84th on the LPGA ranking.

Her putting is more hot and cold. Sometimes it can be spectacular, such as it was the week she won the CP Canadian Women’s Open where she made almost everything she looked at.

But on other occasions, it’s agonizing, perhaps highlighted because of how many birdie and eagle chances she gives herself. She’s switched up putters close to a dozen times this season in the hunt to find one that behaves consistently.

“It's a big key, especially to compete against the best in the world and move your ranking up,” admitted Henderson. “I feel like my ball-striking is just as good as anybody's, but the short game, I feel like that could move me up a bunch of levels.”

Even with that weakness, this is another remarkable year for the 21-year-old Smiths Falls, Ont., product. It would be a disgrace if she isn’t in the hunt for end-of-year sporting laurels including the Lou Marsh Trophy, given to Canada’s top athlete.

Right now, Henderson is focused on the Tiburon Golf Course, hoping to close out the year in a big way. Following that there will some well-deserved down time and Christmas celebrations back home. Certainly after a tremendous 2018, she’s earned a rest.