When the Toronto Argonauts take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday’s Eastern final at BMO Field, it will be on very comfortable ground for the double blue.



The Argonauts are 6-1 on their home field this season and their only loss came after the team had already clinched top spot in the Eastern Division.



“We’d try to put some streaks in a row here and there throughout the regular season, but every time we were coming back [home] it was kind of a reset,” Argonauts linebacker Henoc Muamba told TSN Radio 1050 on Wednesday . “I felt at home we felt comfortable, and it just happened to be at the times where we needed a win the most.”



There has been no love lost between the Argonauts and Tiger-Cats over the years and this season is no different. In the season series, the Argos lost their first game against their closest rivals but went on to win the remaining three games.



However, Muamba and the Argos understand that any time they face the Tiger-Cats, they will need to raise their game.

“They’re our rivals, they’re right next to us, and to be honest they were the ‘Kings of the East’, explained Muamba. “We knew we would need a higher level of focus every time we played against them, especially having lost to them the first time [we met].”

Muamba isn’t concerned too much about what the Tiger-Cats will throw at his team, but more confident about how his defence will attack. While that confidence helps being mentally and physically prepared for Sunday’s game, he understands that he cannot take the Tiger-Cats lightly.



“The biggest message that I shared with the guys was everything we’ve done up until now throughout the regular season means absolutely nothing,” he said. “The beautiful thing about the game of football is [at playoff time] this is a one game season.”



Last week, Muamba and the rest of the league watched Alouettes linebacker Patrick Levels guarantee a victory for Montreal, which didn’t come into fruition. While Muamba is confident in his team, he cautions against giving the opposition bulletin board material.



“It just adds fuel to the opposition, and I’ve spent too much time in the league to be that guy,” he said. “I’m excited about the game plan [but] it’s not always the right approach to take regardless of how you feel about your team.”



“I’d rather let my game speak for itself; I’d rather let my defence speak for itself when it comes to game time.”