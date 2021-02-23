Henrik Lundqvist is back on the ice.

The 38-year-old goaltender posted a video on Twitter Tuesday of him taking on a breakaway drill while in full pads. It's the first time he has publicly shared that he is skating again since undergoing open heart surgery in January.

The best type of workday! 😃 pic.twitter.com/2tWlS1iOmO — Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) February 23, 2021

Lundqvist announced prior to the procedure that he would sit out the 2020-21 season after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

Following a 15-year career on Broadway, the Swede was bought out by the New York Rangers and signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Washington Capitals in October. He was wearing a Capitals jersey in the video posted Tuesday.

He is a two-time All-Star and the winner of the 2011-12 Vezina Trophy.