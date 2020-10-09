Henrik Lundqvist is beginning a new chapter.

The Washington Capitals and the veteran netminder have reached an agreement on a one-year, $1.5 million deal according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Lundqvist's time in New York came to an end after 15 seasons following a buyout on Sept. 30. He has been an unrestricted free agent since then but could not have officially finalized a new deal until Friday.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reported earlier Friday Lundqvist will receive $3 million paid out over two seasons in his buyout with the Rangers.

He appeared in 887 games over the course of that time period, making two All-Star Teams and winning the Vezina Trophy in 2012. Lundqvist's career save percentage stands at .918 while his goals-against average sits at a solid 2.43.