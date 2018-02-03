VANCOUVER – For Henrik Sedin, it’s just another game. But the National Hockey League record book indicates otherwise. Tonight, the Vancouver Canucks’ captain skates in his 1300th NHL regular season game. By doing so, he’ll become just the 62nd player in the history of the league to reach that milestone.

That in itself puts the 37-year-old in select company. But the accomplishment is made all the more impressive by the fact Sedin will become just the 12th player to ever suit up for 1300 games with the same organization. And of that group, only a fortunate few have spent their entire careers with the same franchise in the same city.

Greats like Joe Sakic and Mike Modano reached 1300 games with a single franchise, but had to move at some point in their playing days as their clubs changed locales. By reaching the 1300-game mark and staying with same organization in the same city, Sedin joins a list with hockey royalty like Nicklas Lidstrom, Steve Yzerman, Stan Mikita and Alex Delvecchio.

Tonight is Henrik’s night to reach the 1300-game threshold and, if all goes as planned, brother Daniel will get there next month as he plays in his 1276th game tonight.

As he has for other significant milestones through his career – 1,000 games and 1,000 points in particular – Sedin wasn’t buying into any hype surrounding this latest accomplishment. In his eyes, it’s Game 52 on this year’s schedule for the Canucks and it just happens to be against the top team in the league: the Tampa Bay Lightning. So his focus is trying to help his hockey club play giant-killer and in the process post a third straight victory.

“When you hear it from the media, you start thinking about it, but it’s nothing that you look up -- you just know it’s there,” Henrik told tsn1040.ca. “I’m sure once we’re done, we’re going to look back at a few things and be proud of them and what we’ve accomplished, but I don’t think I’m going to think about it on Saturday night.”

On the season, Sedin – as he’s done so many times throughout his career – leads the Canucks with 32 assists. Over his career, he’s amassed 814 helpers and 1,054 points.

With 31 games remaining this season, Sedin has a good chance to move up the ladder in career games played. Remarkably durable over his 17 seasons in the league, if Henrik appears in all 82 Canucks games this season he can join Ray Whitney at 55th in games played with 1,335. If he returns for another season, Henrik could climb as high as 35th. In the process, he’d pass Trevor Linden who sits 44th on the list and finished his playing days by appearing in 1382 games.

The Sedins’ on-ice accomplishments are well documented. Their numbers will go to the rafters of Rogers Arena whenever they decide they’ve had enough. They should also be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as the only brothers in NHL history to surpass the 1,000 point mark.

It’s been a remarkable journey since they were drafted in 1999 and made their Canuck debuts in the fall of 2000. And here they are, still going strong all these years later.

In a league full of player movement – whether by trade, free agency or waivers – Sedin will put on the same Canuck jersey for the 1,300th time tonight. This is the only hockey home he’s known as a professional and on a night like tonight, perhaps the thing that matters most to him is the fact he hasn’t had to uproot his young family to extend his career.

“For us, we’ve been very fortunate,” he says. “Pretty much all the guys in here have moved once, twice, some even three times. And it’s not easy. We’re very fortunate and especially to be living in a city like this where we really love it. It’s not like someone is forcing us to live here. So it’s been great.”

The Sedins may be in the twilight of their careers, but they’re not finished yet. And nights like tonight offer a terrific opportunity for hockey fans in Vancouver to reflect on all that the twins have done for – and meant to – the organization and the city as a whole.

A visit from the top team in hockey should make this a special evening at Rogers Arena. But make no mistake about it; this night belongs to Henrik Sedin.