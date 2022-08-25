BRAINERD, Minnesota — Go figure. The first official PGA TOUR Canada event played in the United States got off to an even more international start. After one round of play at the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens, Alexander Herrmann of Germany is setting the pace. He shot a 9-under 61 at the Cragun’s Legacy Courses to take a one-stroke lead after 18 holes.

The 27-year-old from Munich, who played his college golf at Georgia State, had seven birdies and an eagle to pull in front of the pack. Things were going so well that Hermann came close to shooting a 59. He bogeyed his final hole (No. 9).

“I wasn’t even aware that if I would have made birdie that would have been a 59,” Herrmann said. “I had no idea about that. That makes it a little bit more annoying.”

On his closing hole, Herrmann added that he played into the wind and was just a little too aggressive. In retrospect, he wished he had used a 2-iron instead of a 3-wood on the hole.

“That was a mistake,” Herrmann acknowledged. “But that’s something I can learn from and be better the next time; try to be more patient and disciplined. There’s always something you can learn even though I played a great round today.”

Although Herrmann describes his play this season as OK, he hasn’t gotten the results he’s wanted. He’s missed the cut three times in Canada, including last week’s CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open, and has finished no higher than a tie for 40th in the other four tournaments where he’s played the weekend.

Following the good start Thursday, Herrmann noted his desire for consistency.

“I’m just trying to be very consistent in these last couple of events and just play solid golf,” he said. “The rest will take care of itself.”

Conner Godsey and Taylor Funk are one stroke behind Herrmann, at 8-under 62. Godsey, who played this season on the Korn Ferry Tour, credited his iron play for giving him a lot of opportunities. Funk, who fired a 28 on the back nine, admits that’s probably his best nine holes of his career.

“I don’t even think I’ve broken 30 in nine holes,” Funk said after his round. “I mean it’s obviously a bit easier being a par-35, but to shoot 7-under in nine holes is pretty amazing.”

Third place is shared by Fortinet Cup points leader Wil Bateman, Gavin Hall, Joe Highsmith, Thomas Walsh, Brett White and Peyton White, who aren’t related. They are all at 7-under. Bateman said the greens at Cragun’s Resort are “perfect” and continued to credit his good putting, something he’s enjoyed all season.

“I’m not getting too far ahead of myself. I know that there’s still a lot of golf to play this week,” Bateman explained. “So, I’ll keep hitting my lines and see what happens.”

Peyton White, who started on the back nine, had five birdies before hitting lengthy putts on Nos. 4, 5 and 6 to solidify his spot in contention.

“Making three in a row like that, you’re like ‘Holy Cow I’m feeling hot,’” said White, who began the year on the Korn Ferry Tour.