Canadian driver James Hinchcliffe called for a collective association among IndyCar drivers that protects their interests and gives them a stronger voice in the sport in an article he wrote on Racer.com Tuesday.

Hinchcliffe says that some IndyCar drivers are being taken advantage of when it comes to wages, insurance and conversations about the sport itself. He adds that many drivers feel “very disposable” at the moment, calling it “heartbreaking.”

“There are situations where we need to look at how we can make the relationship between the sport and the drivers more balanced than it is at the moment,” Hinchcliffe wrote.

While he refrained from using the term “union,” adding that he doesn’t like “negative connotations associated with it,” Hinchcliffe did compare what he is proposing to players’ associations overseeing many mainstream professional sports leagues, such as the National Football League Players Association which represents NFL players.

“The Grand Prix Drivers’ Association in Formula 1 is more geared toward allowing drivers to have a say in conversations about the sport itself, and it is certainly very effective for some things. But it doesn’t protect drivers in the sense that I would like to see, and the way that other players unions do. I do think it’s important that we have a voice, and that we make sure that the drivers are being looked after the way that athletes are in other pro sports,” Hinchcliffe wrote.

Hinchcliffe proposed the idea of a minimum salary for drivers.

“Most of the time, you’re not making any money until you get to IndyCar. You’re certainly not getting paid in Indy Lights. And when you sit down to hammer out that first contract you’re negotiating on your own, and absolutely in that situation a team can take advantage of drivers. It doesn’t happen in every case, but you don’t have to walk far down pit lane to find a driver with a story to tell. There are drivers out there right now that drive for free. You shouldn’t have to risk your life for free. There should be league minimums, like there are in the NFL,” he wrote.

He also called for insurance covering all drivers in the series, citing high costs for drivers looking to insure themselves given the nature of the sport.

“A lot of guys on the grid don’t have insurance. That is a terrifying thought, and it shouldn’t be allowed,” Hinchcliffe wrote.

Hinchcliffe cited difficultly to head up such an association as an active driver, but said it’s something he would put his full weight behind if there’s still a need for it when he retires.

“I’d love it if there was somebody who is currently retired who wants to get the ball rolling,” he wrote.

The Oakville, Ont., native has been racing in the IndyCar Series since 2011, winning six races and reaching 16 podiums.