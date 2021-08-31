ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Boston reliever Hirokazu Sawamura has become the latest Red Sox player to test positive for COVID-19.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora made the announcement before Tuesday night’s game at Tampa Bay.

Sawamura and left-handed reliever Josh Taylor were placed on the COVID-19 related injured list. Taylor is a close contact individual.

The Boston bullpen has been hit hard by the outbreak that started last week.

Left-hander Martín Pérez and right-hander Matt Barnes were added to the COVID-19 injured list before Monday’s 6-1 loss to the Rays. It was announced afterward that Taylor and first base coach Tom Goodwin were in quarantine as close contacts, and quality control coach Ramón Vázquez had tested positive.

Infielder-outfielder Kiké Hernández and infielder Christian Arroyo were placed on COVID-19 IL last Friday. They remain in Cleveland, where the Red Sox were playing when both tested positive.

Cora said he remains concerned that there could be additional cases.

“It feels like it is one every day, right?” Cora said. “It's just the natural of where we're at. This is where our reality is. Hopefully, this is the end of it, but there's no guarantees."

Boston outfielder Hunter Renfroe, placed on the bereavement list Thursday following the death of his father, cleared MLB protocols and was reinstated to the active roster. He started in right field and hit leadoff.

“It hasn’t been easy but I try to focus on the positives,” Cora said.

Boston began Tuesday holding a two-game lead over Oakland for the second AL wildcard.

NOTES: RHP Brad Peacock, acquired from Cleveland for cash on Monday, was scheduled to start Tuesday night’s game. He had been pitching with Triple-A Columbus. … RHP Raynel Espinal was returned to the taxi squad. ... RHP Ryan Brasier, out all season with a strained left calf, could return from the IL Wednesday. ... Boston traded minor league OF Delino Deshields Jr. to Cincinnati for cash. ... The Red Sox purchased the contract of LHP Stephen Gonsalves from Triple-A Worcester.

