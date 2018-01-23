SCHLADMING, Austria — Marcel Hirscher won a World Cup night slalom after his Norwegian rival, Henrik Kristoffersen, had snowballs thrown at him by spectators during his final run on Tuesday.

None of the projectiles hit Kristoffersen but the Norwegian seemed furious as he reacted with wild arm gestures after crossing the finish.

Hirscher, the Austrian six-time overall champion, built on his first-run lead to beat Kristoffersen by 0.39 seconds. The two were far ahead of the field as third-place Daniel Yule of Switzerland was 2.13 seconds behind.

Hirscher got his ninth win of the season and 54th overall, matching Austrian great Hermann Maier's career total. Only Swedish standout Ingemar Stenmark (86) has won more races.

It was the 500th win for Austria in the 51-year history of the men's World Cup.