History, redemption on the line with Scotties Tournament of Hearts’ championship weekend

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – After a week-long journey, the Scotties Tournament of Hearts has been narrowed down to its final four teams.

In Friday afternoon’s playoff action, Nova Scotia edged out Ontario while Manitoba topped British Columbia to punch their tickets to the page playoffs, joining Canada and Northern Ontario, who clinched their spots after finishing atop their pools in round-robin play.

The page seeding round will feature Canada battling Manitoba and Nova Scotia squaring off with Northern Ontario with the winners advancing to Saturday’s 1 vs. 2-game at the Canadian women’s curling championship. The losers will be featured in the 3 vs. 4-contest.

Let’s take a closer look at the final four and the storylines for each rink.

Canada - Team Kerri Einarson (8-0)

A new Hearts champion will have to go through Kerri Einarson and her crew from the Gimli Curling Club in Manitoba.

For the second consecutive year, Team Einarson won all eight of their round-robin games at the Scotties, capped by a 10-2 rout of Nunavut on Thursday to earn the top seed in Pool A.

“It’s tough,” Einarson said regarding their perfect run in the round robin. “Every team out here is an amazing team. They also work hard just like we do, so we knew that it wasn’t going to be easy. We had some really good games and we really had to fight for it.”

Team Einarson will take on Manitoba’s Team Jennifer Jones in Friday night’s page seeding game with the winner earning a spot in the 1 vs. 2-page playoff game.

The three-time Canadian champions have been playing like champions this week at Sandman Centre.

Skip Kerri Einarson, third Val Sweeting, second Jocelyn Peterman, lead Briane Harris and alternate Krysten Karwacki have shot a cumulative 86 per cent with their captain shooting 83 per cent.

Einarson and company can become the first team since Colleen Jones’ fame Halifax rink to win four consecutive national titles if they can get to the top of the podium by the end of the week.

After so much success on the national stage over the past, it’s what they haven’t been able to do internationally which is driving Team Einarson this season.

Team Einarson won bronze at the World Women’s Curling Championship last year in Prince George, B.C., after missing the podium the season prior in the Calgary bubble. The 2020 world championships were cancelled because of COVID-19.

“I think a lot of it is love of the game and just always wanting to be better and strive to be the best in the world,” Birchard told TSN.ca. “We have some unfinished business at the worlds and we would love to get back there and compete for that gold medal. I think that’s one of the keys things driving this team this year.”

Einarson will have hammer and the choice of rocks in the playoffs thanks to their round-robin performance.

The skip says it’s key to stay in the moment and not look ahead to a potential championship final on Sunday night.

“For us we just take one game at a time,” said Einarson. “I never actually look ahead. I don’t even know who I usually play until that morning.”

Northern Ontario - Team Krista McCarville (7-1)

Is this the year for Krista McCarville’s crew out of Fort William Curling Club in Thunder Bay?

The 2022 Scotties finalists kicked off the week last Saturday with a win over Manitoba’s Team Jennifer Jones and have been one of the most consistent teams all week with the only bump in the road coming in a Draw 6 loss to Rachel Homan’s rink from Ontario.

The 14th-seeded rink went 7-1 in pool play to earn the top spot in Pool B.

Team McCarville should be well rested after finishing round-robin play on Wednesday and getting 48 hours off until their page seeding match Friday night against Nova Scotia’s Team Christina Black.

“When we first saw the draw, we were like ‘oh, we’d rather have maybe played the last day,’ but I know we do get practice so that’s nice,” said McCarville, who is playing in her 10th Scotties, on Wednesday.

This week, the 40-year-old skip has said the team made some tweaks in the off-season, including putting an emphasis on their drawing game, following last year’s loss in the Scotties final to Team Einarson.

“I think overall we’re doing very well with reading the ice and throwing our draws,” said McCarville.

“We’ve worked really, really hard on our draw weight this year. We’re really focusing on our leg kick and drive.”

Team McCarville are no strangers to the Scotties playoffs.

Since joining forces in 2015, McCarville, third Kendra Lilly, second Ashley Sippala and lead Sarah Potts have been perennial contenders at the annual national championship, reaching the final four in each of their six appearances with final losses in 2016 and 2022.

In between their losses in the title matches, Team McCarville were eliminated by Team Rachel Homan in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Since 2013, Kerri Einarson, Homan, Jones and Chelsea Carey are the only skips to lead their teams to victory at the Hearts championship.

McCarville and Northern Ontario are in good position to change that narrative in Kamloops.

Manitoba – Team Jennifer Jones (7-1)

One of the top storylines all week has been Jennifer Jones and her pursuit of history.

With a win Sunday evening at Sandman Centre, the Winnipegger would pass Colleen Jones for the most Scotties titles all-time with seven.

“It’s never really been about the records for me,” said Jones. “For me, I always thought I’d look back at my career and then you kind of think of the records. Right now, we’re in the moment and it would be great to represent Canada another time.”

Team Jones missed out on the top seed in Pool B after dropping their opening to Team McCarville last weekend.

For the week, Jones, third Karlee Burgess, second Mackenzie Zacharias as well as leads Emily Zacharias and Lauren Lenentine are shooting a collective 82 per cent.

Mackenzie Zacharias is ready for some more #STOH2023 playoff drama.

A solid number, given that the average age of this team is 22.5 years, outside of the 48-year-old Jones.

They’ll play the three-time defending Canadian champions in Team Einarson in Friday’s page seeding round.

At the 2021 Scotties inside the Calgary bubble, Zacharias led her team of world junior champions to a 3-5 record. Last year in Thunder Bay, they blew a 5-0 lead to Team Einarson in the round-robin finale before dropping the tiebreaker to Kerry Galusha’s rink from the Northwest Territories.

The savvy Jones has brought the experience and calm demeanour to the group this season and at this year’s Tournament of Hearts.

“We’ve learned a ton,” remarked Zacharias after clinching a spot in the playoff. “When Jenn has to make a shot, she makes the shot like no doubt whatsoever.”

Jones’ sixth and most recent national title came in 2018, the last time the Scotties was held in British Columbia in Penticton.

“It is still fun for me. When you come out here and you play in an arena and there’s fans, it’s kind of a dream come true,” she said.

Nova Scotia – Team Christina Black (5-3)

Christina Black has been a problem for the competition at this year’s Scotties.

“We’ve been confident all week and we’ve been really close all week,” said Black. “Making everything basically. So, just be ourselves, just be us and keep making shots.”

The 35-year-old skip from Sydney, N.S., mounted game-winning steals in three straight must-win games to help earn the small Maritime province a spot in the page playoffs.

On Thursday night in the pool play finale, Nova Scotia scored a deuce in the ninth end to tie Quebec before stealing a single in the 10th to clinch a tiebreaker.

In the tiebreaker against Team Kaitlyn Lawes, the fourth-ranked team in Canada, Team Black played a terrific extra end, leaving Lawes with a difficult in-off for the win.

“They played fantastic. I can’t think of a shot their back end missed,” Lawes said of Black after the loss.

In the most shocking result of the week, Black made a beautiful draw to score a deuce in the 10th end and send their playoff game against Team Homan to an extra. In the 11th, the Nova Scotia side once again put the pressure on, forcing Homan to miss on her game-winning attempt.

Nova Scotia steals another win to defeat Ontario and advance in the page playoffs!
#STOH2023

“We’re a team that never gives up. We’ve known we’ve won a lot of different ways,” explained Black. “We just have to stay in it until the end and gives ourselves a chance and make her throw her last rock.”

"There's a little bit of the curling Gods on our side."



After picking up a game-winning steal in their third straight game, Nova Scotia is off to the #STOH2023 page playoffs.



Here's their skipper Christina Black.

Team Black with Jennifer Baxter at third, Karlee Everist at second and Shelley Barker at lead, reached the Scotties playoffs last year as well, losing to Team McCarville in the opening round.

“I feel like there’s a little bit of the curling Gods on our side and helping us out,” she said. “We got so many people cheering us on and it gives us so much energy.”

Team Black have a three-game day on Friday, capping it off with a page-seeding game against Northern Ontario in the evening.

“I have lots of energy,” said Black. “I love curling.”

The last time a rink from Nova Scotia won the Tournament of Hearts was in 2004, the sixth and final national championship for Colleen Jones.