Hockey agency Quartexx announced Wednesday that it has launched a new women’s hockey division and the hiring of Karell Emard as Director of Women’s Hockey.

"The agency’s objective is to establish a new standard of professional women’s hockey player representation with a service model tailored exclusively to their needs: from player development to player services, branding, and contract negotiations," the agency said in a statement. "With Quartexx since early January, Karell Emard will be in charge of developing and leading this new service offering."

Emard played at St. Lawrence University in the United States for five years before playing four seasons with Les Canadiennes de Montréal. After the Canadian Women's Hockey League folded in 2019, she joined the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA), competing in the organized showcases for the past four seasons.

“Quartexx is a well-established agency known for its unparalleled services, which I am thrilled to be able to offer to the women’s game, said Emard. "With the Premier Hockey Federation, the PWHPA, and our concerted efforts, I am confident women’s hockey will keep growing in the years to come. That’s why our agency will not only support top female athletes but also a bigger pool of players, by providing them with personalized services and unique opportunities throughout their careers.

“We believe that learning from past and present professional athletes is of utmost importance to bridge the gap for women in the hockey world," added Giordano Saputo, Chief Operating Officer at Quartexx. "We are excited to have Karell join our team and shake up the status quo. Her expertise in the sports industry will be determinant in advancing the game and positioning Quartexx as an industry leader in women’s hockey player representation."

Quartexx specializes in the recruitment and management of elite players, including many NHL players.