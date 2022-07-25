Hockey Canada announced its 23-player roster for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Monday, to be played in Red Deer, Alta. from July 31- Aug. 6.

This will be the first time Canada will participate in the tournament since 2019. The tournament was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, and Canada withdrew from the event in 2021 due to travel concerns surrounding the pandemic.

The 2022 squad will consist of 13 forwards, seven defencemen, and three goaltenders.

Canada's roster is highlighted by Western Hockey League forwards Zachary Benson of the Winnipeg Ice and Brayden Yager of the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Benson registered 25 goals and 63 points in 58 games in his sophomore season with the Ice while Yager contributed 34 goals and 59 points in 63 games with the Warriors.

Canada will be a part of Group A which consists of Sweden, Slovakia, and Switzerland, while Group B includes Finland, Czechia, Germany, and the United States.

Russia was not invited to the tournament due to the ongoing war in the Ukraine.

You can watch all of Canada's games on TSN or stream on TSN.ca and the TSN App.