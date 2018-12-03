Rimouski Oceanic star Alexis Lafreniere was among the 34 players Hockey Canada named to its selection camp roster on Monday in preparation for the 2019 World Junior Hockey Championship in Vancouver and Victoria.

Lafreniere, who is considered to be the frontrunner to be the first-overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft, is the lone 2001-born player on the list. The Oceanic forward has 46 points (16 goals, 30 assists) in 28 games this season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He would be the first 17-year-old since Connor McDavid to make the World Juniors team.

There are 33 other players vying for the 23 final roster spots, which include two members of Canada’s gold-medal winning 2018 team in forwards Maxime Comtois and Alex Formenton. The selection camp will take place from Dec. 10-14 in Victoria, B.C.

Prospects representing Canada’s NHL teams are goaltenders Michael DiPietro (VAN) and Ian Scott (TOR), defencemen Jacob Bernard-Docker (OTT), Evan Bouchard (EDM) and Josh Brook (MTL) along with forwards Formenton (OTT) and Nick Suzuki (MTL).

Notably, Los Angeles Kings prospect Gabriel Vilardi who is on a conditioning stint in the AHL, is being loaned to Team Canada's selection camp. There are 16 NHL first-round picks on the preliminary roster.