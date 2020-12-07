Hockey Canada still awaiting word on getting back on the ice

McMichael hoping he can continue to perform under pressure for Canada

Hockey Canada is still awaiting official word from Alberta Health that would permit National Junior Selection Camp to get back on the ice for practice Tuesday in Red Deer, Alberta, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Update of sorts: @HockeyCanada is tonight still awaiting official word from Alberta Health that would permit 🇨🇦 National Junior Selection Camp to get back on the ice for practice(s) tomorrow in Red Deer, Alta.: https://t.co/DoeUMQ6Qy6 — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 8, 2020

Canada paused Selection Camp on Nov. 25 after confirming two positive COVID-19 cases and all players and staff entered a 14-day quarantine period.

According to McKenzie, Hockey Canada has communicated to parents of players taking part what the optimal resumption to camp would look like, pending approval from health officials. Practices would resume Tuesday with a pair of intra-squad red vs. white games occurring between Wednesday and Friday. A 25-man roster would be named on Friday or Saturday.

Canada would then enter the bubble in Edmonton on Sunday, the site of the 2021 IIHF World Juniors.