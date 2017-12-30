Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mission Accomplished.

Team Canada checked the first box on its World Junior Championship to-do list, locking up the top seed from Group A on Saturday night with an 8-0 trouncing of Team Denmark to close out preliminary round play.

It’s the first time Team Canada (3-0-1) has finished atop the round-robin standings since 2015, when Connor McDavid and Max Domi last brought home gold for Canada.

Team Canada will likely face either Switzerland or Czech Republic in the quarterfinals on Tuesday at 3:30 ET (TSN 1/3/4/5 and 4K). They tuned up both of those teams by a combined score of 17-1 in pre-tournament action earlier this month.

A lot is still to be determined on Sunday, as Russia also remains a potential opponent for Canada in the event of a three-way tie in Group B, but it is a distinct longshot.

In the meantime, Canada will kick back to watch it all unfold as the team enjoys an almost unprecedented two days off in a row.

Denmark proved to be the perfect rebound for Team Canada heading into the medal round after a disappointing shootout loss to the rival Americans in the Buffalo Bills’ snow globe.

“We’re learning,” coach Dominique Ducharme said Saturday. “That’s what I’ve learned about my team. We wanted to use the first part of the tournament to build momentum, to learn, to see what it takes to win at that level. We’re doing that. We wanted to take the best possible position going into the playoff round.”

The Danes have been Canada’s punching bag at the World Juniors. They have now outscored Denmark by a 36-4 margin in five wins (5-0-0), although the 2018 World Championship host nation can punch their ticket to a fourth straight quarterfinal appearance on Sunday with a win over Slovakia.

Team Canada rolled through the round-robin with a lot of the same qualities and attributes that defined the roster’s character heading into the tournament.

A team relying on scoring by committee received 21 goals from 13 different skaters. WHL leading scorer Tyler Steenbergen, designated as Team Canada’s 13th forward, is the team’s only forward without a goal - a bit of a shock with his 35 goals in 27 games this season as he chases Ray Ferraro’s league record of 108 goals.

The tournament’s deepest defence corps settled in after early injury scares and made it through relatively unscathed. Ducharme evened out ice time against Denmark on Saturday night, rolling seven defencemen in the rotation.

And goaltender Carter Hart, who possibly saw his aura of invincibility pierced in that shootout against Team USA, shut out Denmark with a 18-save performance. Hart had a .958 save percentage in back-to-back games with WHL’s Everett Silvertips. Canada’s bonafide starter will potentially have one more back-to-back scenario in this tournament with no extra day between the semifinals and medal games.

One box has been checked for Team Canada. But the real work is only just beginning. This is when the rubber meets the road.

