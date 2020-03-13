McKenzie: If normalcy is restored in a few months hockey in July is possible

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced on Friday that the building will be closed starting on Saturday, March 14 and will reopen on Monday, April 6 to further prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The announcement is subject to further notice.

Most sports leagues and public events have already announced cancellations and closures to deal with the global pandemic.