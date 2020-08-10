The 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame induction weekend/celebration has been postponed until further notice, chairman Lanny McDonald announced Monday.

Marian Hossa, Jarome Iginla, Kevin Lowe, Kim St-Pierre, Doug Wilson and Ken Holland have been named to the class, and were scheduled to be inducted on Monday November 16.

"While it's possible the class of 2020 could be inducted on alternative dates during the modified 2020-21 NHL season, the most likely scenario is to postpone to November 2021, either by waiving the 2021 elections or in combination with the 2021 induction class involving adjusted category limits," said McDonald. "Since the magic of the induction from the Honoured Members' perspective is experiencing several days of close interaction with family, friends, former teammates and fans, the Board ruled out any means of holding the 2020 inductions virtually."