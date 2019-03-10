Hockey Hall of Famer Harry Howell has died.

The winner of the 1967 Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenceman as a member of the New York Rangers was 86.

A native of Hamilton, Ont., Howell spent 17 years on the Rangers' blue line from 1953 to 1969. In his first 16 seasons with the team, he missed only 20 regular season games, earning the nickname "Harry the Horse."

Our #NYR family mourns the passing of Blueshirts legend and Hall of Famer Harry Howell.



Harry will always remain in our hearts and his #3 will forever grace The Garden rafters. pic.twitter.com/1rk92DaQ0A — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 10, 2019

"One of the most iconic players in franchise history, Harry’s Hall of Fame accomplishments on the ice were exceeded only by the tremendous gentleman he was off the ice," said Rangers president Glen Sather in a statement. "I was privileged to have worked with Harry for over a decade in both Edmonton and New York and treasure our memories together."

After nearly two decades with the Blueshirts and seven All-Star appearances, Howell spent four more seasons in the NHL with the Oakland Seals/California Golden Seals and the Los Angeles Kings before three seasons in the WHA with the New York Golden Blades/Jersey Knights, San Diego Mariners and Calgary Cowboys.

All told, Howell appeared in 1,411 career NHL games, scoring 94 goals and adding 324 assists.

Upon retirement, Howell spent 11 games behind the Minnesota North Stars' bench in 1978-1979 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1979.

Howell won a Stanley Cup with the Edmonton Oilers as a scout in 1990.

The Rangers retired his No. 3 in 2009.