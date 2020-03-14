2h ago
Hockey, Football Hall of Fames closed
The Hockey Hall of Fame announced on Friday that the building in Toronto will be closed starting Saturday, March 14, and will reopen on Monday, April 6, to further prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Pro Football Hall of Fame made a similar announcement on Saturday to close from March 16-March 27.
The announcement is subject to further notice.
Most sports leagues and public events have already announced cancellations and closures to deal with the global pandemic.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame made a similar announcement on Saturday to close from March 16-March 27.
“The health and safety of the HOF’s visitors, as well as staff and volunteers, is our top priority,” the Hall said in their release.