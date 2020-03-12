Hockey world hovering over the pause button The coronavirus outbreak has rocked society at-large and the NHL and the sports world is no exception, with multi-billion dollar leagues grinding to a halt. How did we get here?

Seravalli: Every possibility is being considered to ‘save’ the NHL season

Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

The hockey world is hovering over the pause button.

The National Hockey League is set to conduct a league-wide conference call with its Board of Governors – limiting the call to one person per club – early Thursday afternoon as it grapples with putting the 2019-20 season on hiatus as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier Thursday, the NHL canceled all morning skates, practices and team meetings for the day. Twenty of the NHL’s 31 teams are scheduled to be in action on Thursday night, including one contest in Columbus between the Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins that is prepared to drop the puck without fans in Nationwide Arena, as per an edict from Ohio governor Mike DeWine.

But the NHL instructed all on-ice officials who were on the road on Thursday preparing to work games to arrange travel to return home. An official announcement is coming soon from the NHL.

Nearly 15 per cent of the regular-season schedule hangs in the balance and the Stanley Cup playoffs are slated to begin on April 8.

Only three European leagues (Russia’s KHL, Sweden’s SEL and Finland’s SM Liiga) are still playing games, but Thursday marks the last games of the Swedish regular-season schedule and their playoffs may or may not be played. Decisions loom for the American Hockey League and Canadian Hockey League, including all three major junior leagues, as they look to the NHL for guidance.

The coronavirus outbreak has rocked society at-large and the sports world is no exception, with multi-billion dollar leagues grinding to a halt.

How did we get here?

Here is a timeline of the spread of COVID-19 and how it is has impacted the entire hockey world:

Jan. 11: China reports the first death in Wuhan province, where the novel coronavirus – later identified as COVID-19 – is believed to have originated.

Jan. 30: The World Health Organization (WHO) declares a global health emergency.

Feb. 23: The number of infections spike across Europe. Italy begins lock downs in Lombardy region.

Feb. 28: Switzerland’s National A League becomes the first hockey league in the world ordered to play games without fans, putting the National Hockey League on alert.

March 2: NHL holds GM Meetings in Boca Raton, Fla., where commissioner Gary Bettman says league employees have been barred from overseas travel. There are no restrictions put in place for team personnel and scout travel. When asked by ESPN.com about the potential of NHL playing games absent of fans in arenas, deputy commissioner Bill Daly said: “I think it's very unlikely – knock on wood, I'm hopeful – that we would progress to a stage where we have to consider something that dramatic.” Bettman says it would be “premature to pick any one of the possibilities.”

March 5: Santa Clara (Calif.) County, home of the San Jose Sharks, issues a recommendation to avoid mass gatherings of more than 1,000 people. The Sharks announce they will continue to play games as scheduled.

March 7: IIHF announces cancellation of the 2020 Women’s World Championship to be played in April in Halifax and Truro, N.S.

March 9: NHL, NBA, MLB and MLS issue an unprecedented joint statement closing dressing rooms to media, limiting access only to essential personnel. The Public Health Agency of Canada announces the first coronavirus-related death in the country in British Columbia … Santa Clara County changes recommendation to an outright ban on mass gatherings. Sharks announce they will abide by the ban.

March 10: Ohio, California and the city of Philadelphia issue similar recommendations to avoid mass gatherings. German, Austrian, Norwegian and Polish professional hockey leagues cancel the remainder of their season, including playoffs.

March 11: Ohio governor Mike DeWine announces ban on all mass gatherings, including Columbus Blue Jackets home games. Blue Jackets announce they will abide by the ban and prepare to face Pittsburgh Penguins in the absence of fans.

March 12: Switzerland cancels remainder of National League A season … NHL Board of Governors meet via teleconference to determine next steps.

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli​