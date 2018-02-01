Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

NEW YORK — When Travis Dermott saw the pairs on the Maple Leafs’ whiteboard on Wednesday, he fired off a text to Marlies teammate and new partner Justin Holl.

The text message read: “I just found out we’re playing together, I’ve had chills for five minutes.”

Holl was en route to Toronto for his NHL debut after filling Dermott’s spot in the AHL All-Star Game in Utica, N.Y. Dermott said Holl was the “most underrated player in the AHL.”

Holl’s second NHL game, this one at the World’s Most Famous Arena, gave more than just Dermott chills. His first-period goal tingled the spine of Leafs Nation.

Holl became the first Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman to score in each of his first two NHL games, with his opening goal pushing the Leafs to a 4-0 rout over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night.

Any night you can set an Original Six franchise record is a good night. Holl, 26, is just the sixth defenceman in the 100-year history of the NHL to score in each of his first two games.

The Maple Leafs were able to chase Henrik Lundqvist for the second time in three games this season with four goals on 13 shots.

Thursday night marked Toronto’s fourth straight win, with these last three against the Rangers, Islanders and Stars perhaps marking the Maple Leafs’ three best and most complete outings of the season.

Some would say that is in no small part to the Leafs’ lineup construction. Between Kasperi Kapanen, Dermott and Holl, the injection of speed across Mike Babcock’s lineup card has been noticeable. Ron Hainsey and Roman Polak have been out with a stomach illness, while Kapanen has taken over Matt Martin’s spot for the time being on the fourth line alongside Leo Komarov and Dominic Moore.

“We’re playing way quicker,” Babcock said. “Part of that’s confidence, part of that’s work ethic, part of that’s personnel. But the bottom line is the faster we play, the more pressure we put on the other team.”

Babcock said Kapanen “looks like an NHL player.” He said Dermott is “getting better and better each game.” And Holl has looked like, well, maybe the Leafs have perhaps underestimated exactly what they have depth-wise.

It’s been just two games. No one is ready to call him a Holl of Famer. But Babcock is interested in watching.

“We’re just like anybody else, we’re just watching,” Babcock said. “Hope is a wonderful thing but watching, the truth and the facts are right there. Now you’ve got to do it again.”

