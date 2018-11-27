Did the Flyers fire Hextall because he wouldn't fire Hakstol?

Philadelphia Flyers president Paul Holmgren didn't give head coach Dave Hakstol a vote of confidence on Tuesday because it's not up to him.

A day after firing general manager Ron Hextall, Holmgren said in no uncertain terms that Hakstol's future will be decided by the new GM.

"I'd hate to say Dave Hakstol's fate is in the hands of the new GM, but it is," Holmgren admitted.

The Flyers sit dead last in the Metropolitan Division at 10-11-2 and are coming off of a brutal 6-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Hakstol, 50, is in his fourth year behind the bench with the Flyers. The team has made the playoffs in two of his three previous seasons, but has not won a round.

The team has hurt by poor goaltending this season with its team goals against average a third-worst 3.57 and a league-worst .880 save percentage. Thanks to injuries and sub-par performances, the Flyers have used a league-high five goaltenders this season in Brian Elliott, Calvin Pickard, Michal Neuvirth, Anthony Stolarz and Alex Lyon.

Holmgren admits he could look for an upgrade in net before a new GM is even hired.

"If I can make our team better, I'd be foolish not to look at it."

The Flyers are back in action on Tuesday night when they host the Ottawa Senators at the Wells Fargo Center.