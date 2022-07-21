CALEDON, Ontario, Canada—Ian Holt said he was happy to be done with Thursday’s opening round of PGA TOUR Canada’s Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM Aggregates. The Kent State product just wanted to go home and rest after a windy day of play at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s Heathlands Course.

The elements, though, didn’t really phase Holt. He shot a 5-under 66 to take a one-stroke lead over a trio of players—Canada’s Blair Hamilton and Americans Jacob Solomon and Parker Gillam—in PGA TOUR Canada’s first event after a two-week break. Holt was anything but rusty. He simply adapted to the conditions, noting that the wind played a significant role all day.

“Very pleased. Playing bogey-free out here today was pretty solid,” said Holt, who had three birdies and an eagle. “I played really well. (I) didn't really have any stress out there all day long. So, it was nice.”

Holt added that he tried not to do too much in the windy conditions and just tried to take what the course was giving.

“Pars are good, right? So (I wasn’t) trying to go after pins that are tucked,” he explained. “I just tried to make a bunch of pars and maybe slip a couple of birdies in there.” Starting on the back nine, Holt opened with four consecutive pars before recording his first birdie of the day, at the par-5 14th. After another par, he birdied the par-3 16th. He made the turn in 2-under and promptly eagled No. 1, his 10th hole of the day. He added a birdie on top of that on his next hole, with pars the rest of the way.

In a logjam two shots behind Holt are seven players tied for fifth, including Wil Bateman, No. 2 on the Fortinet Cup points list and winner at the ATB Financial Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton earlier this season.

“I just tried to keep the ball in front of me today,” Bateman said. “It was really tough, especially some of those holes into the wind.” Bateman made four birdies and one bogey in his opening round.

Solomon, conditionally exempt when the season began, has made two of three cuts this season, his best finish a tie for 18th in the Tour’s last event, the Prince Edward Island Open presented by IMP Solutions. The former Auburn University golfer tied for 18th. That performance moved him into the top 30 in the Fortinet Cup standings (30th).

“I was really hungry to get back out here,” Solomon said.

Wil Bateman, Cougar Collins, Joe Highsmith, Cooper Musselman, David Pastore and Austin Squires are 3-under and share fifth place.

Eight more players are bunched at 2-under and tied for 12th in the tightly packed leaderboard. In that group Fortinet Cup points leader Brian Carlson. He extended his current streak of under-par rounds to six consecutive with his 69.

Play continues through Sunday.