Latest NHL Videos
-
3:34
The Panel: Holtby's magic evens up Cup Final
-
4:18
What was the turning point in Game 2?
-
2:26
Button: Capitals doing a great job getting Fleury moving
-
2:18
Bumped up to top line, Eller delivers in Game 2
-
1:11
Poulin breaks down Holtby's incredible paddle stop
-
2:56
Stanley Cup: Capitals 3, Golden Knights 2
-
0:18
Must See: Holtby makes game-saving paddle save
-
0:24
Must See: Neal picks puck out of the air then snipes opening goal
-
3:58
The Panel: Capitals comfortable being uncomfortable
-
1:21
Beagle explains how Caps will lean on comeback experience