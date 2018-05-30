Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

LAS VEGAS — No way. That’s what Jay Beagle was thinking when Braden Holtby made what will forever be known in Washington as The Save.

Beagle was backchecking, three feet behind the play. The puck caromed off the boards at a funny angle and Beagle could see it all develop in his mind.

“There’s no way,” Beagle said.

Andre Burakovsky said his heart stopped on the bench. The District of Columbia held its collective breath in unison as Holtby scrambled across the crease with his stick outstretched. All of T-Mobile Arena was on its feet, ready to explode.

“I honestly thought for a second there when it bounced right out to them, I was like, 'Oh no’,” Nicklas Backstrom said. “But then I was like, 'Oh yes.' That was great.”

Not only did the fat part of Holtby’s stick halt Alex Tuch’s game-tying goal seemingly destined for the gaping cage, but his blocker hand also gobbled up the puck. No rebound. Game over. Goodnight.

“I was just trying to get something there, trying to seal where I thought someone would shoot that,” Holtby explained. “Luckily, it hit me.”

Holy Holtby, the Capitals said, or something slightly more expletive-laden.

“Holtby just made the save of the year,” Beagle said. “Maybe the save of a lifetime.”

“SportsCentre,” Matt Niskanen said, succinctly.

“I was dog tired on the bench, so I wasn’t even really able to yell,” T.J. Oshie said. “I slapped my stick as hard as I could.”

Alex Ovechkin put his gloves over his eyes and ran them down his face in exasperation. He couldn’t bare to watch, only look skyward – which is exactly where Barry Trotz was thinking.

“That was the hockey gods,” Trotz said. “I was praying like crazy … The hockey gods evened it up from last game.”

The Capitals are even now.

Washington 3, Vegas 2. No overtime required. Not bad for a guy who didn’t even begin the playoffs as Washington’s opening night starter.

Holtby’s season-saving save salvaged the split the Capitals so desperately needed, delivering Washington’s first-ever franchise win in the Stanley Cup Final in the process. It snapped a five-game skid that included Game 1 and a four-game sweep at the hands of the Detroit Red Wings in 1998.

“It was an elite-level save, that’s for sure,” Golden Knights defenceman Nate Schmidt said. “This time of year, you’re going to need things like that if you’re going to move on.”

All square now, the Capitals and Golden Knights are moving on to the U.S. capital for Game 3 on Saturday night – a decidedly different town and vibe than Vegas, though one with its own reputation for greed and corruption.

For the Golden Knights, it was a missed opportunity to take a commanding two-game edge in this best-of-seven series for all the marbles. Tuch scolded himself, saying post-game he’s “got to bury that.”

“I think it’s really important that we take a step back and take a deep breath, know that you’re not going to win this series in two games,” Schmidt said. “You’re not going to lose the series in two games.”

The truth is, Washington’s quest for Lord Stanley’s grail may get a little tougher now. The Capitals may have to go it without the playoffs’ leading scorer in Evgeny Kuznetsov, who left Game 2 in the first period after a check from Brayden McNabb along the boards and did not return. Trotz offered no medical update on his 25-point scorer post-game.

Then again, these Capitals did knock off the two-time defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round without Backstrom for four games.

“He's a heck of a player with a pretty unique skillset,” Niskanen said. “We have a little bit of a different look if he can't play. He's been playing really well for us. We'll see if he's ready to go for Game 3 or not, but we'll cross that bridge when it comes.”

The Capitals had plenty of firepower in Vegas. They beat Marc-Andre Fleury for seven goals in two games, including Ovechkin’s first career Stanley Cup Final goal – at long last. It was his 59th in 118 playoff games.

They also became the first team to beat the Golden Knights on home ice in the playoffs when Vegas scored the game’s first goal. Vegas had incredibly scored first in each of their first nine home playoff games (9-0).

But all anyone could talk about was Holtby’s save.

“He didn’t stop, he didn’t quit on the play and it’s unbelievable,” Ovechkin said. “I don’t know what to say.”

Burakovsky said those last five minutes on the bench, he had never been that nervous in his life. Holtby’s stretch seemed to embody a lot of the Capitals’ season.

“That save, at that time, I don’t know what the mechanics are,” Oshie said. “But that is pure heart and determination.”

Despite the adulation, Holtby is determined to deliver something much bigger to Washington than its first championship series win since 1991 – when 13 of these Capitals weren’t even born yet.

“It helped us win a game and now we move forward to the next game,” Holtby said. “Because we have a goal in mind that will be a lot bigger than some save on social media.”

