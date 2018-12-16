CONCEPTION BAY SOUTH, N.L. — Rachel Homan has captured her second career National title.

The Ottawa skip edged Winnipeg's Kerri Einarson 4-1 in the final Sunday at the fourth stop on the Grand Slam of Curling circuit.

Homan, the 2015-16 champion, picked up her ninth Grand Slam of Curling title and has back-to-back victories on the circuit after capping an undefeated run at the Tour Challenge with a championship last month.

The 29-year-old skip tied veteran Jennifer Jones of Winnipeg for most career championships in the women's series.

"It feels really good. We've worked really hard this year," said Homan. "I'm really proud with my team, with how they played all week and through the playoffs. We had a really strong run so we're excited."

Homan opened the scoring with a single in the second end, before tacking on a score in two straight frames to go up 3-0. She added another in the sixth and never trailed.

Einarson, who won the National in 2016-17, broke the shutout with a single in the seventh end.

Homan, third Emma Miskew, second Joanne Courtney and lead Lisa Weagle earned $30,000 from the $250,000 total purse and padded their lead in the Cup standings with an additional 12 points.

Earlier Sunday, Scotland's Ross Paterson connected on his final rock to defeat compatriot Bruce Mouat 4-3 in an extra end and secured his first Grand Slam of Curling men's title.

"It feels unreal. It's something that we all dream of. You want to be playing in Grand Slams," said Paterson. "We've had a breakthrough year and to be on the winner's board is incredible."

Paterson's rink — featuring third Kyle Waddell, second Duncan Menzies and lead Michael Goodfellow — collected $30,000 from the $250,000 total purse for their win.