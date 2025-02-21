THUNDER BAY, Ont. - Defending champion Rachel Homan and Manitoba's Kerri Einarson will clash in the Page playoff between the top two seeds at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts after winning their first playoff games.

Homan was a 10-5 winner of Nova Scotia's Christina Black and Einarson downed Alberta's Kayla Skrlik 7-4.

The winner of the Page playoff between Homan and Einarson earns an express ticket to Sunday's final, while the loser drops to the semifinal.

Black meets B.C.'s Corryn Brown and Skrlik takes on Ontario's Danielle Inglis in later playoff games.

The winners meet in the Page playoff between the third and fourth seeds with the victor reaching the semifinal.

Homan remained unbeaten in Thunder Bay, Ont., with nine straight wins. She's skipped teams to four Canadian championship. Einarson teams won four straight from 2020 to 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2025.