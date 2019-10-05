Toronto FC has a shot at playing host in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs, but to finish fourth and earn a home game at BMO Field, they’ll need a victory and help on MLS Decision Day this Sunday.

Toronto FC will host the Columbus Crew at 4pm et/1pm pt. on TSN4 and TSN Direct as all 12 MLS games on the final day of the season kick off simultaneously.

TFC will begin the day sixth in the Eastern Conference standings on 47 points, one point behind the fifth-place New York Red Bulls and two points behind fourth-place DC United.

Despite everything that will be at stake on Sunday, Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney knows that taking the three points is all his team can do in terms of improving their situation.

“Our approach is that this is our final preparation game for the playoffs,” said Vanney. “We’re going to focus on ourselves. If we win the game, then we can’t control anything else beyond that and we’ll see where we’re at.”

To climb into the final home field position, they will need that win and for both of the teams ahead of them to draw or lose their final regular season games.

While the goal remains hosting a playoff game, Toronto FC’s joint-leading scorer Jozy Altidore isn’t thinking about how it’s all going to play out, instead focusing on the 90 minutes ahead of them on MLS Decision Day.

“I’m not really worried about scenarios, just trying to go out on Sunday and win the game and end the regular season on a good note,” said Altidore. “They’re out of the playoffs, so for us it’s a game we should win, we should at least go with the idea to win regardless of their record. The onus is on us, we’re at home getting ready for the playoffs, so we have to set the right tone early.”

Toronto FC enters the final day of the season on a nine-game unbeaten run after picking up at least a point in every game they’ve played since falling 2-0 to the Red Bulls on Aug. 3 at Red Bull Arena.

“Last year I think we couldn’t do it, but this year when you look at it, everyone around the league expected, when is TFC going to get it going?” said Altidore. “Good teams prove that, they show you their quality by getting going and show you why people consider them favourites and big clubs. I think the guys stepped up and answered that bell, because over the last eight or nine weeks I don’t think there’s been a team much better than we have been, in terms of the results, but also the play.”

Despite being eliminated from the playoffs last week, the Montreal Impact will play a role in this story on MLS Decision Day as they host the Red Bulls (4pm et/1pm pt. on TSN5).

DC United has drawn the easiest assignment of the three teams battling for fourth as they will host an FC Cincinnati side that is wrapping up its expansion season and will, win or lose, finish with the worst record and lowest point total in the league.

DC will be forced to play the final regular season game without forward Wayne Rooney who will miss the match due to a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation.

Toronto FC visited the Crew on Aug. 17, their only previous meeting this season and they played to a 2-2 draw in a back-and-forth contest. Jonathan Osorio opened the scoring in the 42nd minute and after Pedro Santos and David Accam found the net in the 48th and 82nd minute respectively to give the Crew the lead, Jozy Altidore levelled the score with a 90th minute header to share the points at Mapfre Stadium.

TFC Keeper Quentin Westberg is focusing on playing well heading into the postseason.

“As long as we’re competitive and we play our style with our principles and values, I think we can do well and that’s really the main focus,” said Westberg. “Of course, home field advantage would be amazing, but I think a good game on Sunday is really what we’re looking for and anyhow, it’s us moving forward.”

TFC can also fall into seventh place in the Eastern Conference if they lose and the New England Revolution earn a victory on the road against Atlanta United​.