The playoff hopes of the Montreal Canadiens took a major blow on Thursday night with their 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals.

The Canadiens remain tied with Columbus for the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot with 94 points, but the Blue Jackets own the regulation/overtime wins tiebreaker and have two games remaining. Should the Blue Jackets defeat the New York Rangers on Friday, the Canadiens will be officially eliminated from playoff contention.

"We're not dead," Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said. "I think we need some help. We understand that. So we've got a few days here to look at what's going to happen, and hopefully we're still alive by tomorrow night and give ourselves a chance here to stay in the race.

"I don't sweat too much over things I can't control. So we'll wait and see."

The Blue Jackets saw their five-game winning streak snapped Tuesday by the Boston Bruins, though they'll face a Rangers team with nothing to play for - other than the role of spoiler - on Friday.

"It's not over yet," Canadiens captain Shea Weber said. "We'll see what happens in [Columbus'] next two games, and if we can win Saturday and for whatever reason get some good fate, we'll be in."

If the Blue Jackets fail to earn two points Friday night, the Canadiens will need a win Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs and see the Blue Jackets lose to the last-place Ottawa Senators. Overtime losses in each of their final two games would also clinch a spot for the Blue Jackets.

"Our destiny is completely in our hands now, which is exciting," Blue Jackets forward Matt Duchene said Thursday, before the Canadiens loss. "We can control everything that's going on, going forward."

The Blue Jackets have a 2-0-1 record in three games against the Rangers this season and a 2-0 record against the Senators.