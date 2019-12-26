OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Jan Jenik had a goal and an assist as the host Czech Republic opened the world junior hockey championship with a 4-3 win over Russia on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Jenik — an Arizona Coyotes prospect playing for the Ontario Hockey League's Hamilton Bulldogs — scored what turned into the winner with just under three minutes to go in the second while on a 5-on-3 power play.

Simon Kubicek, Jan Mysak and Matej Blumel also found the back of the net for the Czech Republic (1-0-0), which finished seventh in 2019 after bowing out in the quarterfinals against the United States.

Lukas Dostal made 33 saves for the win in the Group B matchup.

Yego Zamula had a pair of goals and Vasili Podkolzin also scored for Russia (0-1-0), last year's bronze medallists.

Yaroslav Askarov allowed four goals in two periods of work to take the loss for the Russians. Amir Miftakhov came in to play the third.

Boston Bruins prospect Jakub Lauko of the Czech Republic injured his knee in the opening minute of the game and didn't return.

Later, Canada plays its first Group B game against the United States, and Finland faces Sweden in a Group A tilt.

---

SWITZERLAND 5 KAZAKHSTAN 3

TRINEC — Matthew Verboon scored twice while Gian-Marco Wetter potted the eventual winner midway through the third as Switzerland toppled Kazakhstan.

Jeremi Gerber and Joel Salzberger also scored for the Swiss (1-0-0) in the Group A matchup.

Maxim Musorov struck twice and Ruslan Demin added the other for Kazakhstan (0-1-0).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2019.