Hot Seat Blog: As many as nine teams could be looking for new head coach

A rundown of the potential coaching changes, via ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, ahead of the final games of the regular season.

Arizona Cardinals

Bruce Arians' future is still not set in stone but Schefter reports the Cardinals head coach is expected to step away from coaching after this season. Arians, who has battled some health problems during his Cardinals' coaching tenure, carries a 48-30-1 record with the team heading into Week 17.

Chicago Bears

John Fox is expected to be fired following Chicago's game on Sunday, per Rapport’s sources.

General manager Ryan Pace will lead the search for a new coach, and team president Ted Phillips has already been doing homework on prospective candidates, according to Rapport.

Fox has posted a record of 14-33 in his three seasons with the Bears.

Cincinnati Bengals

Weeks ago it was reported that Marvin Lewis was expected to step down as Bengals' head coach at the end of the season and while Lewis refuted those reports later, Rapoport reported it's expected coach and team will mutually agree to part ways after Sunday.

Cleveland Browns

Hue Jackson is expected to be back next season, despite the Browns still being winless this season, via cleveland.com Browns beat writer Mary Cay Cabot.

Denver Broncos

Despite finishing just his first season with the team as head coach, Vance Joseph faces long odds of returning to the Broncos for next year. The Broncos have struggled to a 5-10 record leading up to the final game of the regular season, but Joseph was not given a strong quarterbacking option to work with.

Detroit Lions

Jim Caldwell is expected to be fired after Sunday’s game, per Rapport’s sources. The Lions missing the playoffs this season ultimately sealed Caldwell’s fate, according to the insider.

Rapport names Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia as a name to keep any eye to take over the job.

Caldwell is 61-50 after nearly four seasons at the helm in Detroit.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are expected to stick by head coach Bill O'Brien according to Schefter.

Although his return to the Texans next season is likely, Schefter reports that there are still issues to be worked out with his contract. The former Patriots offensive coordinator has one season left on a five-year deal he signed in 2014.

Indianapolis Colts

Chuck Pagano is expected to coach his last game on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Colts will be looking for a new coach, per Rapoport’s sources. Rapoport added that owner Jim Irsay has already made calls in preparation of the move.

In his six seasons with the Colts, Pagano had led the team to regular-season record of 52-43, and post-season record of 3-3.

New York Giants

The Giants have gotten a head start on their coaching search after firing Ben McAdoo during the season, and Schefter reports current Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator and former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Schwartz as the leading candidate for the position. Schwartz finished with an overall record of 29-51 over five seasons (2009-2013) with the Lions.

Oakland Raiders

Jack Del Rio could be back after signing a four-year extension ahead of this season, but the Raiders are expected to pursue former coach and current Monday Night Football analyst Jon Gruden with a tempting offer that could include an ownership stake in the team.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Schefter confirmed a report from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that Dirk Koetter has been informed the team plans to retain his services for next season. NFL Network's Michael Silver added the Bucs pursued Jon Gruden, but he turned them down with the Raiders (apparently) prevailing as his preferred destination should he make a return to coaching.

I'm told the Bucs made a run at Jon Gruden. The Raiders (apparently) prevailed. @AroundTheNFL @nflnetwork — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) December 31, 2017

Tennessee Titans

Mike Mularkey could be coaching for his job in Week 17, and even into the playoffs if they make it. Rapoport reports the Titans could make a change at head coach if the Titans fail to make the playoffs, and even if the team is one-and-done in the postseason.